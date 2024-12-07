Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $1,006,560.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yvonne Mcgill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.