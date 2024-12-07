Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) COO Sells 21,801 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enfusion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 12.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

