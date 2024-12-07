Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 378.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

