Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,497.11. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

KTOS opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $607,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

