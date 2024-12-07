Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,720,080.99. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 699,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

