Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $2,056,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

