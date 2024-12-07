Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Sells 94,067 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 3.03. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

