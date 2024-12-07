Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,065,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,073,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $35,838,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

