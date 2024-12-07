Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 185,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
