Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.