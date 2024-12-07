Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

