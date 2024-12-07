Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP opened at $214.37 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $158.50 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

