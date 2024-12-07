Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP opened at $214.37 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $158.50 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.