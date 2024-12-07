Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ASML by 0.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $859.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.