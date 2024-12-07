Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 41,267 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 359.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.