Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,274 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,180 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

