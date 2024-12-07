Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $108.21 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51.

