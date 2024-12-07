Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

