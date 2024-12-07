Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 89.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.