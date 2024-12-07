Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 14,562 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FNDF opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

