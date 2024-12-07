Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

