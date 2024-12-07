Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.64. 189,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,474,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.