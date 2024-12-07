Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Purchases $265,000.95 in Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $265,000.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,896,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,373,293.89. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peru Ltd Intercorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 247,311 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IFS opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $288,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

