International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE THM opened at $0.46 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

