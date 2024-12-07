International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE THM opened at $0.46 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About International Tower Hill Mines
