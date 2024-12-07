Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.92 and traded as low as $63.63. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 5,225 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

