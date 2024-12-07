Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and traded as high as $23.09. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 29,500 shares.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

About Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

