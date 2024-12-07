Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 1,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in PTC were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in PTC by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.