Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Leidos were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Leidos by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 188.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

