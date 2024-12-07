Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 4,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.