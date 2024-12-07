Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Corpay were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.93.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $365.81 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

