Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $879,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

