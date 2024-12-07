Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,425.60. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $55,234,863. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

