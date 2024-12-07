Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $16,449,718 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

