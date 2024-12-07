IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of IQVIA worth $86,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,170,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $202.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

