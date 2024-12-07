Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $13.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Iris Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,139,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

