Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

IRWD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.90 million, a PE ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.41. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,053.76. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 677,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,841 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

