iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 12,174 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

