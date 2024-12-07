iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 51,929 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 338.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,929 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,581.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 336.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 105,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 976.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 244,517 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

