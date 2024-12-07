iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 172.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 0.7% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.