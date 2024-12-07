iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 505.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 90,163 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

