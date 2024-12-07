iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $775,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $84.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

