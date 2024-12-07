iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $955,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

