iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $638,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,777. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

