iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 5,403 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in New York Times by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $56.23 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.