iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $1.58 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,109,829,000 after buying an additional 217,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,549,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $233.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $238.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

