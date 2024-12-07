iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $610.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.48. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $456.80 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

