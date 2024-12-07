iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $25.73. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 7,415 shares traded.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 31.08% of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

