iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.98 and traded as high as $29.01. iShares MSCI China A ETF shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 67,321 shares.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $316.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,737,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 393,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

