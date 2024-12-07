iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $412.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $290.60 and a 12-month high of $413.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

