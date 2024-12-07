iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

