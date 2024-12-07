iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $294.92, with a volume of 9481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day moving average is $271.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

