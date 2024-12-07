iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,903,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.64 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.